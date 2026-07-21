HORAN Wealth LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $864.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $930.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.46 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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