HORAN Wealth LLC Increases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,310 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 81,875 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 0.9% of HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $376,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens Financial Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG - Free Report).

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