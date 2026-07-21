HORAN Wealth LLC Purchases 38,094 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 102.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 38,094 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 0.9% of HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $452,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,191,899.04. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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