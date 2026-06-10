Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 437,395 Shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,798 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 437,395 shares during the quarter. Miami International comprises approximately 1.1% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 2.23% of Miami International worth $80,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Miami International by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Miami International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Miami International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Miami International

Miami International Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE MIAX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Miami International's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Miami International

In other Miami International news, Director Kurt M. Eckert sold 5,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $224,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,955. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Douglas M. Schafer, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 396,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,993,814.04. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 782,371 shares of company stock worth $34,406,566. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Miami International Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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