Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $21.09 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,538 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Royal Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.64.

View Our Latest Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.4%

RGLD stock opened at $204.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $306.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.38.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Royal Gold's payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,646.68. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Isto sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $549,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,508,417.69. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

Further Reading

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