Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,436,837 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,908,142 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $185,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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