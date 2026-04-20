Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Stake Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,224 shares of the company's stock after selling 162,171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.34% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $41,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $21.12 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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