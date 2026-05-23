Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 139.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,640 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 82,420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,750 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,909,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,370,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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