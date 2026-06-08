Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.50% of Houlihan Lokey worth $61,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,695 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 639.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 44,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,305,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,089,260,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,700. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $191.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $139.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.88. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.41 and a 1-year high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Houlihan Lokey's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

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