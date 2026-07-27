Hound Partners LLC Invests $27.36 Million in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 284,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $27,355,000. Netflix accounts for about 3.4% of Hound Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $70.09 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $291.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock's 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $95.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here