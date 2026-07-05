Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 7,319 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,693 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Elevance Health by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,289,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,051,000 after buying an additional 1,668,679 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elevance Health by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,446,185 shares of the company's stock worth $2,610,261,000 after buying an additional 1,607,274 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,764,231,000 after buying an additional 455,946 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,022,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,410,219,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,903,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,368,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $416.97 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $391.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $427.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.97 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $364.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $419.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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