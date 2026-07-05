Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $10.25 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,701 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Investment Professionals LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.0% in the first quarter. Value Investment Professionals LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Dbs Bank downgraded Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Accenture from $199.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $118.15 and a 12 month high of $307.77. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $164.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here