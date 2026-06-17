Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $13.48 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Visa by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 7,849 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Opal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Munro Partners grew its stake in shares of Visa by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Munro Partners now owns 263,300 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $92,342,000 after purchasing an additional 77,545 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.78.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $333.08 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $597.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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