Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,209 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE SPGI opened at $438.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.23 and a 200-day moving average of $450.50. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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