Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,227 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $803,686,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $434,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,270 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,925,627 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $505,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,126,755 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $181,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,918 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1%

EW opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,977 shares of company stock worth $4,921,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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