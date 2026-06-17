Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,489 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,798,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after acquiring an additional 305,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,803.89 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,561.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,383.61. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,913.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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