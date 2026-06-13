Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 216,442 Shares of Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,115 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 216,442 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Personalis worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSNL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 802,268 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Personalis by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 196.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 1,281,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,210,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Personalis

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 80,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $882,602.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,600,565.72. This represents a 25.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $480,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,984.33. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 178,799 shares of company stock worth $2,031,692 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Personalis Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSNL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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