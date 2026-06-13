Howland Capital Management LLC Has $99.43 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,121 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $99,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $3,180,313,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,635,969,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. China Renaissance started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $205.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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