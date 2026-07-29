Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 481.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE HWM opened at $286.84 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.45 and a one year high of $295.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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