Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,880 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,698,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after purchasing an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,754,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,667,000 after purchasing an additional 599,151 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,433,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,960,000 after purchasing an additional 516,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $256.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. Howmet Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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