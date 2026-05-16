Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock valued at $22,924,929. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.84.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $260.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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