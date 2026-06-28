Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Howmet Aerospace worth $47,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $268.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.45 and a 12-month high of $290.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HWM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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