HP Inc. $HPQ Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,680 shares of the computer maker's stock after purchasing an additional 408,830 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.13% of HP worth $22,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in HP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 0.3%

HPQ opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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