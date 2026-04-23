HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.22% of HP worth $45,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of HP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,481,211 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $40,333,000 after purchasing an additional 101,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,071 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,754,138 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,762 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,600,015 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $43,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HP by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 400,020 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $21.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $20.45 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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