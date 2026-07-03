HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 321,201 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC's holdings in HP were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in HP by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $236,048,000 after buying an additional 7,498,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $149,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HP by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $228,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,948,700 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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