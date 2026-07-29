H&R Block, Inc. $HRB Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB - Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,843 shares of the company's stock after selling 829,906 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in H&R Block were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,917 shares of the company's stock worth $40,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,719 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,999.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106,077 shares of the company's stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 299.1% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,648 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in H&R Block by 543.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 56,613 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Research upgraded H&R Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded H&R Block from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRB

H&R Block Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.25. H&R Block had a net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 211.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. H&R Block's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. H&R Block's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block NYSE: HRB is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

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