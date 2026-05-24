HS Management Partners LLC Has $15.32 Million Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,900 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 73,559 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.3% of HS Management Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Key Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $108.88. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $90.00 target price on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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