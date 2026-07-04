HS Management Partners LLC Has $15.89 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,845 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 89,305 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 5.6% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after buying an additional 78,914 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.33.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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