HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 23,910 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.1% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after buying an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,527,461,000 after buying an additional 851,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $357.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $323.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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