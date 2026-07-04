HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,636 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,499 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Airbnb by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Article: Airbnb offered $750 to Americans to open up their homes during the World Cup—mostly women took it up and now they’re earning thousands

Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Article: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)’s Chesky says App can become an ‘Amazon for services’

CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an Outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion.

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Article: Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains.

Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk add to the pressure, reinforcing concerns that recent gains may be meeting some profit-taking from company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $150.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an "underweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,113,204. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 31,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.43, for a total value of $4,544,162.19. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,968. The trade was a 28.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,339,621 shares of company stock worth $322,629,605. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

See Also

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