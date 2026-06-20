Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 107,746 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,108 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $682,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,267,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,852 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $941.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $979.32 and a 200-day moving average of $919.74. The company has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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