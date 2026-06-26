Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 117,400 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Free Report) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,716 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of SEI Investments worth $14,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $364,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 921 shares in the company, valued at $83,958.36. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,589,389.48. This represents a 38.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,905,640 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.48. SEI Investments Company has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $641.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. SEI Investments's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 118.0%. SEI Investments's payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

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