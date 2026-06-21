Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 335,850 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.05% of Trimble worth $193,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. McLaughlin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,169,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $326,680,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB opened at $49.16 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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