Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 36,061 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) by 209.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,312 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Polaris worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 677.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 474,259 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Polaris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 17.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.Polaris's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Polaris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Polaris from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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