Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 37,502 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,219 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of PTC worth $50,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PTC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,028,822,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock worth $619,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,518,792 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in PTC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock worth $499,525,000 after purchasing an additional 529,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $171.27.

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PTC Stock Up 0.4%

PTC opened at $124.83 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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