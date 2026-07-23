Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 519,953 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD - Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,610 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 519,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $250,398,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 2,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,947,074 shares of the bank's stock valued at $159,664,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,132,112 shares of the bank's stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853,712 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,163,260 shares of the bank's stock valued at $273,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,045,389 shares of the bank's stock worth $108,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331,155 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Banco Bradesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil's largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil's retail and corporate credit markets.

The company's product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

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