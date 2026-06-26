Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 58,270 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get REXR alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of REXR opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $44.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The firm had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.62.

Get Our Latest Report on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rexford Industrial Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rexford Industrial Realty wasn't on the list.

While Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here