Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 67,467 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,086 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.36% of Motorola Solutions worth $226,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,433,482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,570,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,542,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,052 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $672,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,570,227 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $601,899,000 after buying an additional 257,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $395.88 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.39 and a 200 day moving average of $417.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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