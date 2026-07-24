Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 8,949 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,985,656. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $717.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.83. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $786.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.02 and a 12-month high of $1,005.68.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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