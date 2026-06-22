Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,208 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 237,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.53% of Evergy worth $88,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 32.5% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 83,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 560,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,613,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 105,780 shares of the company's stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

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Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $85.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's dividend payout ratio is 73.74%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Charles A. Caisley sold 10,787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $900,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,153,869.94. This trade represents a 22.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $48,846.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,358.80. This trade represents a 46.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 12,748 shares of company stock worth $1,061,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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