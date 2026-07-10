Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 484.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,359 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,701 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of KBR worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,736,873 shares of the construction company's stock worth $230,622,000 after purchasing an additional 192,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KBR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,715 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $112,834,000 after buying an additional 255,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KBR by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,748,597 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $110,494,000 after buying an additional 2,128,895 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in KBR by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,587,375 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,046,000 after buying an additional 284,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in KBR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,496,913 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,376,000 after buying an additional 34,495 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.94 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, Director Carlos A. Sabater bought 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 35,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,159,341.35. The trade was a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $318,715.66. The trade was a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

Further Reading

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