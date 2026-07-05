Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) by 239.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 156,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Carvana worth $93,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 85 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company's stock.

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Carvana News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 214,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,047,200. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 63,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $4,356,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,029,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,361,497.20. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 415,812 shares of company stock valued at $29,810,658 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.40 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carvana from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.14.

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Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $68.71 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 3.46. The company's 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

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