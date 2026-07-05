Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,520 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $79,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after acquiring an additional 40,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,986,000 after purchasing an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.50, for a total transaction of $802,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,591,271. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE EME opened at $774.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $854.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $769.21. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.25 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here