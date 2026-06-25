Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 412.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,194 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 222,327 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3,059,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,793,482 shares of the company's stock worth $402,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth about $133,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,805,413 shares of the company's stock worth $510,047,000 after buying an additional 948,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 140.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,665 shares of the company's stock worth $155,430,000 after buying an additional 713,738 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,644,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

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Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Encompass Health Corporation has a one year low of $92.77 and a one year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,588,382.80. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

See Also

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