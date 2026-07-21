Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,972 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.40% of IDEX worth $56,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,226,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $574,174,000 after buying an additional 1,496,207 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in IDEX by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,262,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $224,658,000 after acquiring an additional 918,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,788,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,063,763 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,286,000 after acquiring an additional 793,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 35,817.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 720,142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,142,000 after acquiring an additional 718,137 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.25 and a twelve month high of $231.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 price objective on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised IDEX from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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