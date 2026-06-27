Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Rubrik logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rubrik by 712.4% in the fourth quarter, ending with 110,756 shares worth about $8.53 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on Rubrik, with 28 Buy ratings and just one Sell rating; the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus and a $93 average price target.
  • Rubrik’s latest quarter beat expectations, posting $0.16 EPS versus an expected loss and $387.07 million in revenue, up 39% year over year, even as several insiders recently sold shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 712.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,756 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Rubrik worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,470.73. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 280,981 shares of company stock worth $22,053,379 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rubrik Right Now?

Before you consider Rubrik, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rubrik wasn't on the list.

While Rubrik currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
tc pixel
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
These Credit Cards Are Dominating 2026 — Here’s Why
From FinanceBuzz (Ad)
The Oil Trade May Not Be Over: 3 Energy Stocks to Watch
The Oil Trade May Not Be Over: 3 Energy Stocks to Watch
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines