Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 712.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,756 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Rubrik worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 400 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $91.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Report on RBRK

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 12,820 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $1,053,291.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at $25,802,183.68. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 3,979 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $284,458.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,470.73. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 280,981 shares of company stock worth $22,053,379 over the last ninety days. 13.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rubrik Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $99.75.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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