Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM - Free Report) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,098 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

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Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $713.35 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc NYSE: BFAM is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

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