Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,997 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,743 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Globe Life worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,948,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 102,445 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company's stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,603.58. This trade represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,965,722.75. This trade represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,929 shares of company stock worth $18,049,250. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company's stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.7%

GL opened at $176.80 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $181.15. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.09.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.Globe Life's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $175.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report).

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