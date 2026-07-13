Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Free Report) by 260.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in LivaNova by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 0.86. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LivaNova from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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