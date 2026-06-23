Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 6,239.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,163 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Lumentum worth $71,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 369,804 shares of the technology company's stock worth $136,306,000 after buying an additional 114,714 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth about $20,339,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $893.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $902.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.28. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $1,085.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citic Securities boosted their target price on Lumentum from $620.00 to $1,186.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total value of $4,300,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $3,036,422.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,438,623.85. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

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